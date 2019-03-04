It's a good time to be a woman.

The city’s many institutions are hosting a wealth of celebrations, panel discussions, shows and exhibits for Women’s History Month this March and International Women’s Day (March 8), and given the #Metoo and Time's Up movements and the marches against inequality, marking these days is more important than ever.

Besides, as Queen Bey once said, "Who run the world? Girls."

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Exhibits and shows

Center for Women's History

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West

The Center for Women's History explores the lives and legacies of women who have helped build the U.S. through installations, exhibitions, talks and programs like its "Women's Voices" multimedia installation and more.

'SIGNS' by Julia Ryan

213 Bowery, Manhattan, March 13-17, 10 to 6 p.m.

This free exhibit showcases artist Julia Ryan's oil painting series, "SIGNS," which features her interpretation of the zodiac signs and elements using the women in her life who have influenced her.

'Generation Women'

Caveat, 21A Clinton St., Lower East Side, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

This cross-generational storytelling night will feature five women of note who will read an original piece about New York City. Tickets are $30-$35.

'Yeah She Did'

Caveat, 21A Clinton St., Lower East Side, March 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Female-identifying comedians, storytellers and historians will gather to tell the best stories about women from history, particularly those who built the city from the ground up. Tickets are $15-$20, 25 percent of which will go to Bottomless Closet.

'Signs of Progress'

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, on view through March 31

Check out Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker's installation exhibit, "Signs of Progress," which explores the artistic expression, messages and original signs from the 2019 Women's March in Washington, D.C. and custom-made signs by graphic artists Monica Ahanonu, Libby VanderPloeg, Ali Macdonald, Edward Ubiera, Laurène Boglio, Grace Miceli, William de Lannoy, Bari Schechter and Laura Zalewski.

Industry City's collection of work by female artists

Industry City, 220 3th St., Sunset Park, Brooklyn, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The works of several female artists are on view around Industry City's many hallways, including Amber Vittoria, Honey + Rust, Lady Aiko, Camille Walala and Alex Proba, which can be seen at any time for free while Industry City is open.

'Half the Picture: A Feminist Look at the Collection'

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn, through March 31, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feminist artists speak their truths through more than 100 works that touch on political and social issues, including those from Guerrilla Girls, Wendy Red Star, Andy Warhol and Beverly Buchanan. The works are said to be “radical and inspiring” because they advocate for their creators’ beliefs, communities and hopes for equality amid opposition.

'Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving'

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn, through May 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See Kahlo's personal items, including jewelry, clothing and prosthetics, which is on display in the United States for the first time. Several paintings by the iconic Mexican artist such as “Self-Portrait with Necklace” (1933), “Self-Portrait with Braid” (1941), and “Self-Portrait as a Tehuana, Diego on My Mind” (1943) are also highlighted. Tickets are $20-$25.

'She Persists: A Century of Women Artists in New York City'

Gracie Mansion, East 88th Street and East End Avenue, through December

With 60 works by more than 40 artists, such as Diane Arbus, Cecily Brown, Guerrilla Girls, Lee Krasner, Cindy Sherman and Faith Ringgold, Gracie Mansion is celebrating the impactful work of women who called New York home in this new exhibit. The paintings, sculpture, film, photography, craft and design are divided into four themes: "contending with history," "body as a battleground," "picturing people" and "expanding abstraction," with the intention of looking forward while honoring the 19th Amendment. Free entry on Mondays.

Feminist Film Night

The Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn, March 28, 7 to 9 p.m.

Join the Brooklyn Museum in closing out Women's History Month with an evening of new short films by Brooklyn filmmakers who aim to "decenter" the male gaze, explore self-representation and femininity. Films include "Talking While Female," "Dangerous Curves," "Fran This Summer," "Agua Viva," "Ice Cold," "Mami y Yo y Mi Gallito," and "Hair Wolf," and will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. Tickets are $16 and include museum admission.

Celebrations/Panels

Mejuri Women's Day Panel

Mejuri Showroom, 43 Spring St., Manhattan, March 7, 7 to 9 p.m.

Jewelry brand Mejuri is gathering influential women — Maggie Braine of Bulletin, Nana Agyemang of Every Stylish Girl, Eman B Fendi of Style Cartel and Sierra Tishgart of Great Jones — to talk about their struggles, successes and major milestones.

'V Empowered'

Marmara Park Avenue, 114 E. 32nd St., Manhattan, March 8, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Women leaders, from sex and relationship columnist at the New York Observer, Jasmine Lobe, to Polly Rodriguez of Unbound and more, will talk about their journeys, struggles and the power of feminism. Before it begins, there will be a cocktail hour with themed drinks and a silent auction (giveaways from Flywheel, Shinola and Leuca), and the party will conclude at the property's rooftop terrace, The Blue Rooftop. Tickets are $49, which includes hors d'oeuvres and an open bar.

'Flowers for Empowerment'

Washington Square Park and Energi, 815 Broadway, Manhattan, March 8, 5 to 9 p.m.

Healing in the City is giving out free flowers to women from Belle De Fleur from 5 p.m. to sundown and asking women who inspires them. After that, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Healing in the City and Energi will host a celebration with speakers — writer and plus-sized model Marcy Cruz, author Lauren Ruotolo, nutritionist and podcaster Alina Zolotareva — mini aromatherapy sessions, an interactive mural, games, refreshments and raffles.

'Head of the Table'

The Hoxton, 97 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, March 12, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This panel discussion between the city's leading female chefs and restaurateurs — Simone Tong of Little Tong Noodle Shop, Kia Damon of Lalito and Samantha Safer, the co-owner of Otway — will join moderator Khushbu Shah of Thrillist to talk about how to creatively and equitably fund, build and grow food businesses in 2019 and the opportunities, mistakes and challenges they have faced as women in the industry. Tickets are $25 and include small bites from Little Tong.

Women's World Cup

Whale's Socceroof, 14 53rd St., Brooklyn, March 23

Socceroof is hosting a women's tournament the weekend of March 23 to celebrate Women's History Month and ring in the Women's World Cup season. More details to be announced.