So, you’ve decided to take part in the Women’s March on NYC this Saturday. Now what?

A host of organizations in the city are sponsoring events to keep people engaged after the women’s march is over.

From sign making to advocacy meetings and celebratory after parties, here are a few ways even the most novice political activist can stay involved. Some events are free, while there are tickets being sold or suggested donations for others.

Sign-making parties ahead of the march

Women’s March Celebration + March Assembly

Who: Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling

What: Art activities rooted in civic engagement as well as making protest posters and noise makers. Museum admission is free for children under 4, $4 children under $17 and $7 for adults.

Where: Sugar Hill museum, 898 St. Nicholas Ave., Manhattan

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.

Our voice NYC + Celsious Women’s March Sign Making Party

Who: Our Voice NYC and Celsious

What: Creating signs for the Women’s March on NYC.

Where: Celsious, 115 N. 7th St., Brooklyn

When: Friday, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Political activism meetings after the march

BAE: Uprising / Post-NYC Women’s March Activation

Who: Women’s March Alliance, Ambrosia Elixirs, BAE, Future Clear Productions, Offline Projects, Hanoux, Female Frequency and BUST Magazine

What: One of two sessions offers attendees a chance to decompress after the women’s march with snacks and drinks in a space that will have live music and art as well as a panel discussion on the women’s rights movement. The second session offers a panel that will take a deep dive into the “embodiment of uprising” and closes with a group meditation. Drinks and snacks will also be provided. Sessions are $20 separately or you can purchase tickets for both for $35.

Where: Town Stages, 221 W. Broadway, Manhattan

When: Saturday, session one is 3-7 p.m. and session two is 7-11 p.m.

New York Society for Ethical Culture Activist Meeting

Who: New York Society for Ethical Culture, Indivisible and MoveOn

What: A meeting led by Arlene Geiger, an economics professor from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, to discuss the next steps and ideas post-march.

Where: 2 W. 64th St., Manhattan

When: Saturday, 4-6 p.m.

VoteRunLead presents Sex, Power & Politics

Who: VoteRunLead, the New York Women’s Foundation, the Ms. Foundation for Women and the Athena Center at Barnard College

What: A series of speakers and discussions on topics ranging from ending sexual harassment to what it takes to run for office.

Where: Helen Mills Event Space and Theater, 137 West 26th St., Manhattan

When: Saturday, 4-7 p.m.

After Parties

Reclaiming My Time Day Party

Who: Imagine This Women’s International Film Festival

What: A celebration to mark a year of resistance by women. There is a $20 suggestion donation and proceeds will be donated to Emily’s List, Time’s Up and the Legal Defense Fund.

Where: Public House NYC, 140 E. 41st St., Manattan

When: Saturday, 3:30-7 p.m.

After the Women’s March

Who: NYC Fair Trade Coalition

What: Billed as “a little bit of business” and “a whole lotta fun,” the event aims to bring likeminded people together post-march to discuss advocacy of myriad issues, from sustainability to fair trade.

Where: As Is NYC, 734 10th Ave., Manhattan

When: Saturday, 4-8 p.m.

Outreach at Club Cumming (Women’s March Fundraiser)

Who: Emilady Bogue ad Todd Feiker

What: To celebrate the women’s march and bring people together to discuss strategies for advocacy.

Every drink sold will be matched with funds by Club Cumming and donated to She Should Run and Swing Left.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 E. 6th St., Manhattan

When: Saturday, 3-6 p.m.