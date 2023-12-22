The 42nd Street Shuttle will not run between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29.

The 42nd Street Shuttle is pausing service next week, which figures to cause severe headaches for thousands of straphangers traveling for the holidays.

According to the MTA, the shuttle that ferries passengers between Grand Central and Times Square, will halt service between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29.

Subway riders are advised to take the 7 train, or to head above ground and catch the M42 bus for transportation between the two locations.

Next week’s shakeup is due to the planned construction work to bring cell connectivity to underground passengers traveling between the two stations, which requires a complete shutdown of service along the shuttle line.

The move is part of the MTA’s system-wide Universal Subway Wireless Connectivity Plan that aims to provide seamless mobile coverage across 418 miles of below-ground subway tracks.

“We live in a digitally connected world and serve a city that is always on the go,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. “Having uninterrupted network connection underground will reimagine how New Yorkers travel by providing the opportunity to take advantage of every minute of their commute with cell service and internet connection, which can also ease any traveling obstacles visitors face when trying to navigate the system.”

Construction across the system will take around 10 years to complete, and cost nearly $600 million — though the MTA claims it will bring $1 billion in benefits from commercial partnerships, cost savings and revenue increases.

MTA leadership hopes the elimination of cell phone dead zones will encourage New Yorkers to utilize the subway system, which has seen total ridership at around 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

For more information about service changes aboard subways and buses this holiday week, head to MTA.info.