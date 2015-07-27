Biden, Cuomo set to announce LaGuardia improvements Monday

Vice President Joe Biden and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are set to announce bold changes for LaGuardia Airport Monday.

The leaders will be speaking at the luncheon for the Association for a Better New York at the Times Square Sheraton and make an infrastructure announcement for the airport.

Biden likened LaGuardia to a “third world country” last year and a few months later, Cuomo proposed a design competition seeking proposals to modernize the airport.

The Port Authority, which manages LaGuardia, declined to comment about the announcement.