Following a recent increase in cyclist fatalities and injuries, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday announced a new effort to both encourage biking and build a safe cycling infrastructure in the city.

So far this year, there have been 17 cycling fatalities, up from 10 total in all of 2018. In response to the deaths, and under criticism for failing bikers, the city will spend $58.4 million over the next five years on a "Green Wave" cycling plan, focused on new bike lanes, redesigned intersections and stepped-up enforcement.

The program adds 30 miles of protected bike lanes each year, up from a 20-mile average the past three years; redesigns 50 intersections, to make cyclists more visible; and adjusts traffic signals so that traffic going 15 miles per hour can pass through several consecutive green lights.

There will be a concerted effort to expand the bike lane network with traditional and protected lanes in 10 new "bike priority districts" of Brooklyn and Queens that are sparse on such infrastructure but experience large numbers of serious injuries and fatalities involving cyclists. Twelve of the cyclists who died this year were struck in Brooklyn.

The new districts include parts of Corona, East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights in Queens, and Bay Ridge, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay and Brownsville in Brooklyn.

Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilman Justin Brannan, who both represent southern Brooklyn, said in a statement that they "have been begging for increased traffic enforcement and to end the culture of reckless driving and drag racing." They said the DOT "must provide southern Brooklyn with stoplights, stop signs, traffic calming and street safety measures" because "we can't wait any longer."

About 490,000 daily cycling trips are taken in New York City, according to the most recent city data, from 2017. Across the five boroughs, an average of roughly 0.98% of commutes were completed by bicycle that year, according to U.S. Census data. Ultimately, the city hopes 10% of all trips taken in New York City are made by bicycle by 2050.

The plan underwhelmed some advocates and elected officials, who believe de Blasio is not doing enough to promote alternative transportation to cars, like buses or bikes, or to crack down on dangerous driving behavior. More commuters have abandoned mass transit as per capita car ownership increases and the app-based e-hail industry exploded, bringing tens of thousands of more professionally licensed vehicles onto city streets.

Critics called Green Wave a rather tepid extension of the mayor's Vision Zero safety initiative.

"We must break car culture to protect cyclists in NYC," Brooklyn Councilman Antonio Reynoso said on Twitter Thursday. "[De Blasio's] new bike plan — largely an expansion & acceleration of Vision Zero — falls short. Reckless drivers will continue to terrorize our streets until there’s a culture shift to prioritize pedestrians & cyclists."