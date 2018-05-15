Transit Brooklyn half marathon traffic guide: Street closures and times during the race Be sure to check these Brooklyn road closures before heading out the door. Brace for road closures due to the Airbnb Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Updated May 15, 2018 6:02 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Runners of the Airbnb Brooklyn Half will take to the streets beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday. But while competitors pound the pavement, motorists may find it difficult to navigate around certain neighborhoods, particularly Park Slope, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay and Coney Island. The race starts near the Brooklyn Museum, goes past the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and around Grand Army Plaza before entering Prospect Park. Then, after a loop around the park, runners head onto Ocean Parkway toward Coney Island for the finish line at the boardwalk, according to the race’s website. Here is a list of road closures to help you avoid a potential traffic nightmare. These streets will be closed from 3 a.m. until noon, according to the Department of Transportation. Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard Empire Boulevard between Washington and Flatbush avenues Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza Grand Army Plaza (entire circle) Ocean Avenue between Flatbush and Parkside avenues Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle West Lake Drive between East and South Lake drives South Lake Drive between West Lake and East Lake drives East Lake Drive between South Lake and East drives West Drive between East and West Lake drives Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 19th Street West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.