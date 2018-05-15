Runners of the Airbnb Brooklyn Half will take to the streets beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

But while competitors pound the pavement, motorists may find it difficult to navigate around certain neighborhoods, particularly Park Slope, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay and Coney Island.

The race starts near the Brooklyn Museum, goes past the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and around Grand Army Plaza before entering Prospect Park. Then, after a loop around the park, runners head onto Ocean Parkway toward Coney Island for the finish line at the boardwalk, according to the race’s website.

Here is a list of road closures to help you avoid a potential traffic nightmare. These streets will be closed from 3 a.m. until noon, according to the Department of Transportation.

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue

Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Washington and Flatbush avenues

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza (entire circle)

Ocean Avenue between Flatbush and Parkside avenues

Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle

West Lake Drive between East and South Lake drives

South Lake Drive between West Lake and East Lake drives

East Lake Drive between South Lake and East drives

West Drive between East and West Lake drives

Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp

Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue

Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 19th Street

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk