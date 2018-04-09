City officials on Monday unveiled more details of their upcoming Car Free Day, which marks Earth Day by shutting down vehicular traffic along a 30-block stretch of Broadway in Manhattan.

Set to be held on April 21, the Saturday before Earth Day, Car Free Day aims to deliver the streets back to pedestrians while promoting sustainability and eco-friendly modes of transportation such as cycling and mass transit.

Citi Bike, in partnership with Mastercard, has signed on to offer free day passes on Car Free Day this year.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez touted activities at five rest stops along the Broadway route — Times Square, Herald Square, Garment District, Flatiron District and Union Square — that will draw in pedestrians with Earth Day-themed activities, including dance and music performances, fitness classes and educational opportunities. A nine-block stretch of St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights will also be closed off from vehicle traffic as part of Car Free Day.

Rodriguez, who is the chair of the council’s transportation committee, said Car Free Day enables New Yorkers to experience the city in a different way.

"If we are to change how we treat our planet, we must be bold. Car Free Day helps us re-imagine how we use our streets, commute, and reduce our carbon footprint by shutting down vehicular traffic on Broadway and St. Nicholas Avenue,” he said on Monday. “Let's take action now to preserve our planet for present and future generations.”

New York City is not alone in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions while encouraging discourse about sustainability. Car Free Day has become an institution throughout Bogota, Colombia, and Paris banned cars in parts of the city on the first Sunday of every month in 2016.

Scroll down for a full list of activities related to Car Free Day.

Broadway, between Union Square and Times Square, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Times Square stop will feature free bike tours by Loudest Yeller. Project Dance will provide entertainment all day long and several other music performances are being planned for every hour, on the hour.

The Garment District stop will be home to an environment-themed art installation by Isabelle Garbani as well as a science demonstration called the Ice Box Challenge, which explains the benefits of “hyper efficient buildings.”

The Herald Square stop will include classes on double Dutch, sports salsa and hula hooping, as well as more traditional forms of exercise like cardio, dance and boot camp. Musical performances will take place at the top of every hour, and Columbia University will host workshops on climate change.

The Flatiron District stop is jam-packed with activities, from cycling programming provided by Citi Bike, Bike NY and We Bike, to a number of performances, workshops and fitness classes. Terrain Work, an NYC-based landscape architecture and urban design studio, will be bringing its 36-foot-long bouquet of flowers and the National Museum of Mathematics will feature its “Plant the Daisy” exhibit.

The Union Square stop will include dance, fitness and yoga classes, as well as sustainability programming.

St. Nicholas Avenue, between 181st and 190th streets, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.