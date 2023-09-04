Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A dirt bike rider died Sunday night after colliding into the side of a Jeep SUV in Brooklyn.

The man, who remains unidentified, was riding a Sur-Ron Light Bee electric dirt bike eastbound on Eastern Parkway, near Schenectady Avenue, in Crown Heights just before 8 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the e-biker collided with the passenger side of a Jeep SUV traveling westbound, trying to turn left onto Schenectady Avenue.

EMS transported the man to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Jeep driver remained on scene, and was given a field sobriety test. The investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged.

The Jeep’s license plate has racked up 46 camera-issued speeding tickets since 2016, according to How’s My Driving NY. It’s also recorded five red light camera tickets since 2013.

This is the third fatal collision in less than 18 months at the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue.

Last October, an unlicensed pickup driver was charged with manslaughter after mowing down 56-year-old Walter Gonzalez at the intersection as he panhandled.

Six months earlier, in April 2022, NYPD officer Orkhan Mamedov was speeding on Eastern Parkway while transporting detainees in a police van, when he struck Ronald Anthony Smith as he panhandled in the painted median at the intersection with Schenectady Avenue.

Attorney General Letitia James cleared Mamedov of wrongdoing in the case. Smith’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city in July, claiming Mamedov was driving erratically and demanding the officer be fired.

Sunday’s collision came just hours before Eastern Parkway was closed down to traffic for J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade on Monday.

A few hours beforehand on Sunday, a Brooklyn man died after driving a motorcycle into a Dodge pickup truck in New Dorp, Staten Island. And just after 11 p.m., two women died after crashing a Corvette into a guardrail on the Staten Island Expressway, causing the roadster to catch fire.