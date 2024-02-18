Quantcast
Bronx

Driver arrested in fatal Bronx hit-and-run collision: cops

Bronx ambulance
A 35-year-old man was killed after smashing his scooter into a sedan that fled the scene in the Bronx.
A driver from Harlem has been arrested after allegedly striking and killing a scooter rider in the Bronx and fleeing the scene of the crime.

Police discovered 35-year-old William Cruz, of Harlem, at around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 16 in a “conscious and alert” state at the intersection of East 183rd Street and Park Avenue in Belmont. He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

Cops say Cruz was driving a gas-powered scooter southbound on Park Avenue and was crossing 183rd Street when he smashed into the driver’s side of a black sedan traveling eastbound on 183rd.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene, but police caught up with him on Saturday. At noon Saturday, cops cuffed 25-year-old Emilio Galvan, of Norwood, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.

The crash took place just a block away from where a 7-year-old boy was fatally struck by an MTA bus back in 2018, at 184th Street and Webster Avenue.

The intersection of 183rd and Park has seen 13 crashes resulting in 15 injuries over the past decade, including 8 motorists, 6 pedestrians, and 1 cyclist, according to NYC Crash Mapper.

