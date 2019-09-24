LATEST PAPER
E-bike rider dies 10 days after being hit by garbage truck in Brooklyn, NYPD says

An e-bike rider was struck by a garbage

An e-bike rider was struck by a garbage truck in the intersection of Third Avenue and 12th Street in Gowanus on Sept. 8, police said.  Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
An e-bike rider who was hit by a garbage truck in Brooklyn died 10 days after the collision, police said. 

Abul Bashar, 62, was riding north on the sidewalk along Third Avenue in Gowanus at about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. He entered the crosswalk at the intersection with 12th Street as the driver of the truck, who had been traveling south on Third Avenue, was making a legal left turn onto the street, police said. 

The front bumper of the truck hit Bashar, who was knocked off the bicycle.

Bashar, of Soundview, was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a week and a half later on Sept. 18. 

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was not charged. 

More than 20 cyclists have been fatally struck on city streets so far this year, more than double the number killed in all of 2018.

Bashar's death was the third fatal cyclist collision on Third Avenue in Brooklyn this year.

