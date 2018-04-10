Transit Fair fares proposal for half-priced MetroCards to be included in City Council budget response, Johnson says The mayor prefers using a “millionaire’s tax” to fund the initiative. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson put support behind city funding for the fair fares initiative, which would give discounted MetroCards to low-income New Yorkers on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 10, 2018 12:06 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The city should fund half-priced MetroCards for its neediest residents, Council Speaker Corey Johnson said Tuesday, diverting from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s position on how to pay for the initiative. A proposal for funding the fair fares program, which would apply to 800,000 New Yorkers living in poverty, will be included in the council’s budget response Tuesday, Johnson said in an interview on “The Brian Lehrer Show.” De Blasio has said he wants to fund fair fares through a so-called millionaire’s tax on the city’s wealthiest residents, which requires approval from the state Legislature. “I don’t see that happening,” Johnson said about the millionaire’s tax. “We believe we should use city dollars to fund this. “This will be a major pillar of our response today,” he added. The qualifications for the fair fares MetroCards would be determined by the federal poverty level. De Blasio’s position remained the same on Tuesday, a spokesman said. “Times are increasingly tight, and the $418 million dollars we just spent to fix the state-run subways, which the Council supported, will only make this year’s budget process all the more lean,” Spokesman Freddi Goldstein said. After the council’s budget response is submitted, the council members and the mayor will negotiate and present a final budget. With Vincent Barone By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Fair fares 'too important' to pin on potential millionaire's tax: DiazThe mayor could make a significant impact on 800,000 New Yorkers' lives, Diaz said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.