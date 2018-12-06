‘Game of Thrones’ MetroCards released at Grand Central Terminal

A MetroCard featuring the birth of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons is among the options.

"Game of Thrones" MetroCards were released at Grand Central Terminal on Tuesday. Above, Aaron D. Lynah, of Sunset Park, displays the full set of limited-edition "Game of Thrones" MetroCards. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Calling all “Game of Thrones” fans: Here’s your chance to snag a limited-edition MetroCard.

Four different “Game of Thrones”-themed MetroCards were released at Grand Central Terminal on Tuesday, according to HBO.

Each card depicts an iconic moment that has defined the show, including Jon Snow’s revival, the birth of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons, the massacre at Hardhome and Cersei’s walk of atonement.

Aaron D. Lynah, of Sunset Park, displays the full set of limited-edition "Game of Thrones" MetroCards that he bought at Grand Central Terminal on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

A total of 250,000 limited-edition MetroCards are being released via the large vending machines and ticket booths throughout the station, per HBO.

Long lines formed at both the booth and machines inside the station Tuesday morning as collectors waited to snag the MetroCards.

Since the themed MetroCards are released randomly from the vending machines, it’s almost impossible to predict when they will be officially sold out, according to the MTA. Fans who don’t want to take their chances at the machines have another option: eBay.

Individual "Game of Thrones" MetroCards as well as full sets are being resold on the website for upwards of $100. While asking prices on individual cards run between $9 and $24.99, starting bids for some of the full sets of four cards top between $80 and $120.

"Game of Thrones" fans line up to snag limited-edition MetroCards at Grand Central Terminal on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

"Game of Thrones" is gearing up for its final season, which is set to premiere in April. The MetroCards are part of a multifaceted #ForTheThrone campaign that also includes a “Game of Thrones” takeover at Grand Central, which launched last week and will remain at the station through Dec. 23.

The limited-edition MetroCards were initially expected to be released at the same time that the ad takeover launched, but the MTA tweeted on Nov. 26 that no “firm release date” had been set. An MTA spokesman directed a request for comment about the new MetroCard release date back to HBO.

"Game of Thrones" joins a growing list of popular artists and brands to be featured on a limited-edition MetroCard. Other guest spots include David Bowie, courtesy of Spotify; Paul McCartney and the high-end streetwear brand Supreme.