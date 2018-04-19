If you aren’t able to snag a limited-edition David Bowie MetroCard, you’re in luck – if you can spare $190, that is.

The Broadway-Lafayette and Bleecker Street subway stations were inundated with the Starman’s fans on Wednesday, many of whom waited on long lines to get their hands on one or more of the 250,000, two-swipe MetroCards celebrating the icon.

The cards, created by Spotify, shine a spotlight on five of Bowie’s personas, including Aladdin Sane, the Thin White Duke and Ziggy Stardust.

More proof that Bowie mania is alive and well in New York City: some of the cards are now reselling online for well beyond their original $5.50 price.

More than 100 auctions on eBay list single or multiple cards with prices ranging from $14.99 to $190.

Fans in New York City who are unwilling to shell out the extra cash still have some time left to snag a MetroCard at the original price, however, since the two stations haven’t sold out yet, an MTA spokesman said Thursday morning. The New York City Transit Twitter account has said it would announce when they’re sold out.

The MetroCards are part of a massive art exhibition that has taken over the Broadway-Lafayette station with wall-sized images of the legendary musician paired with quotes from Bowie about how the city has impacted his work, among other immersive features.

Spotify’s Bowie takeover, inspired by the popular “David Bowie Is” exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum, will run through May 13.

This isn’t the first time limited-edition MetroCards have resold online following massive demand. Supreme-branded MetroCards sold in February 2017 also resulted in long lines at subway stations and eBay auctions that started around $100.

With Shaye Weaver