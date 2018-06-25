The city plans to turn 14th Street into a busway for 17 hours daily during the L train shutdown coming next April, according to court documents.

As the MTA rehabilitates the L line’s Canarsie Tunnel for 15 months beginning next April, the city is now proposing transforming 14th Street into a predominantly bus-only corridor from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, according to an MTA court document in a suit on the shutdown.

The bus-only zone would be enacted on 14th Street from Ninth to Third Avenues, eastbound, and Third to Eighth Avenues, westbound.

The city also plans to institute carpool restrictions for the Williamsburg Bridge during those hours — requiring three or more passengers in a car to cross — in order to help alternative bus service, which will be running at a clip of 70 buses per hour over the span.

A spokesman for the city’s Department of Transportation confirmed the details via email, writing that they were a result of listening to community feedback and weighing the needs of the MTA.

“The mayor made the right decision about the L train hours,” said John Raskin, the executive director of the Riders Alliance, which has been advocating for a 24-hour busway over 14th Street. “The city is prioritizing bus travel for the vast majority of the day and, as a consequence, L train riders will be able to depend on buses that are fast, reliable and convenient.”

While the MTA and city both announced the street restrictions late last year, the agencies still had been hashing out the exact hours for the street changes as they tried to balance the needs of worried Brooklyn commuters and Manhattan residents who wanted to preserve vehicle access to 14th Street.

For cyclists, the city is now scrapping its idea for a single, two-way bike lane on 13th Street, in favor for two separate, one-way bike lanes to run on 12th and 13th streets.

The 14th Street busway, while in effect, will still allow for local pick-ups and drop-offs of residents and visitors to the block, according to the DOT spokesman, though more details on that were not immediately clear.