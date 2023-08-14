Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Transit

M train service to be suspended for a week starting Aug. 30: MTA

By Posted on
Screenshot 2023-05-02 140636
An M train pulls into Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The MTA announced Monday that M trains will be out of service for nearly a week starting Wednesday, Aug. 30, in order for the agency to do track work.

There will be no train service on the M line from 9:45 p.m. Aug. 30 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to the MTA. The transit agency said the closure will allow construction workers to remove and replace the switches just south of the Middle Village-Metropolitan Av station in Queens.

The MTA will be offering free M90 shuttle buses between Middle Village-Metropolitan Ave and Myrtle Ave station in Brooklyn, which will make all local stops where riders can connect to J and Z service. Riders can also transfer from the M90 to the L at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs for service to Manhattan.

The MTA is also providing alternative service for M riders between Manhattan and Forest Hills.  Riders can transfer from the J train to the F train at Delancey St-Essex St for service through Manhattan to Forest Hills-71 Av.  Riders can also transfer from the M90 to the L at Myrtle Wyckoff Avs to the F train at 6 Av-14 St. that will go to Forest Hills.

R trains will provide local service between Manhattan and Forest Hills. Overnight, the E and F trains will provide local service from Queens Plaza to Forest Hills-71 Av.

For further information, riders can go to the MTA website that lists planned service changes.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC