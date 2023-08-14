M train service to be suspended for a week starting Aug. 30: MTA

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The MTA announced Monday that M trains will be out of service for nearly a week starting Wednesday, Aug. 30, in order for the agency to do track work.

There will be no train service on the M line from 9:45 p.m. Aug. 30 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to the MTA. The transit agency said the closure will allow construction workers to remove and replace the switches just south of the Middle Village-Metropolitan Av station in Queens.

The MTA will be offering free M90 shuttle buses between Middle Village-Metropolitan Ave and Myrtle Ave station in Brooklyn, which will make all local stops where riders can connect to J and Z service. Riders can also transfer from the M90 to the L at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs for service to Manhattan.

The MTA is also providing alternative service for M riders between Manhattan and Forest Hills. Riders can transfer from the J train to the F train at Delancey St-Essex St for service through Manhattan to Forest Hills-71 Av. Riders can also transfer from the M90 to the L at Myrtle Wyckoff Avs to the F train at 6 Av-14 St. that will go to Forest Hills.

R trains will provide local service between Manhattan and Forest Hills. Overnight, the E and F trains will provide local service from Queens Plaza to Forest Hills-71 Av.

For further information, riders can go to the MTA website that lists planned service changes.