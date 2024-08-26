Man fatally struck by F train in Queens after platform altercation: cops

A man died Aug. 26 after being struck by an F train in Queens.

A young man died Monday after being struck by an F train in Queens, police reported.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m. on Aug. 26 when NYPD officers found him unconscious and unresponsive on the Jamaica-bound tracks of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue F train stop.

Police say the man, who has not yet been identified, was involved in an altercation with an 18-year-old man on the Jamaica-bound platform and at some point, fled onto the tracks.

Moments later, authorities said, the 20-year-old man was hit by a northbound F train.

The 18-year-old man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition from injuries he sustained in connection with the incident.

The incident led to severe delays and disruptions along the Queens Boulevard Line, which hosts the E, F, M, and R lines in Queens. Service remained disrupted as of 2:45 p.m., according to the MTA.