Man pushed, hit by train at 18th Street in Chelsea, NYPD says

The two men knew each other and had been drinking together, a source said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for pushing another man onto the tracks at the 18th Street station on Seventh Avenue in Chelsea Sunday morning, police said.

Aaron Clary, of Newark, New Jersey, was charged with assault and attempted manslaughter, cops said.

Clary had pushed a 54-year-old man onto the tracks as a northbound No. 2 train entered the station around 7:30 a.m., police said. The victim was found under the train with a head injury and lacerations to his hand and foot, they said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center and is expected to be OK, police said.

The men know each other and had been drinking with at least one other friend since 5 p.m. Saturday, police sources said.

The MTA said No. 1, 2 and 3 trains were running with service changes in both directions due to the incident. Regular service resumed with delays around 10 a.m. Sunday, the agency said.

With Alison Fox