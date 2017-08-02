Manhattan subway station floods, delays on several lines due to ‘water condition,’ MTA says

There were delays on the B, D and 6 lines due to water conditions in at least two areas, the MTA said.

Subway riders suffered through some rough evening commutes on Wednesday after water conditions caused delays on a number of lines and at least one subway station flooded in Manhattan, the MTA said.

There are delays on the 6 line due to a water condition between Hunts Point Avenue and East 143rd Street-St. Mary’s Street in the Bronx, the MTA said.

“@NYCTSubway literally been on this 6 train for an hour and a half and I’m still not at Parkchester. Got on at 33rd. Ridiculous @MTA,” tweeted one subway rider.

One straphanger snapped a photo of flooding inside the 1 train station at 181st Street in Washington Heights just before 5:45 p.m. Commuters could be seen cautiously stepping through about a half an inch to an inch of water inside the station.

Another Twitter user claimed they were stuck on a stalled train for about 25 minutes before water starting coming into the car from the ceiling. It was not immediately clear which train line the user was on at the time.

B and D lines were also delayed for about a half-hour due to a water condition at 174th-175th streets in the Bronx. Service on those two lines was restored just before 6:30 p.m., the MTA said.

A request for comment from the MTA was not immediately returned.