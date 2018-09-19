MTA introduces gender-neutral MetroCards for reduced-fare riders

Previously, the cards were yellow for women and green for men.

The MTA is introducing white, gender-neutral MetroCards for its reduced-fare riders, the agency announced on Wednesday.

The new cards will replace the current reduced-fare MetroCards as they expire, according to the MTA, but they can be ordered now on the agency’s website for free.

“This is just one of our efforts to create a more inclusive and welcoming system for everyone,” the agency said in a tweet via its @NYCTSubway account.

New Yorkers who are at least 65 years old or have a qualifying disability can obtain a reduced-fare MetroCard for $1.35 or less. The cards are personalized with the person’s name and photograph.