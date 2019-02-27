MTA board to vote on fare and toll hikes

The MTA board is expected to vote Wednesday on another round of fare and toll hikes.

While there could be last-minute changes, the board is considering two options for increases: One proposal would increase the base MetroCard fare to $3, while offering higher purchasing bonuses; the other would keep the base fare at $2.75, but eliminate purchasing bonuses. Under either of the two proposals, weekly and monthly MetroCard fares would increase.

The hikes, planned to take effect in April, will almost surely come with intense debate among the board, which has lamented that it would have to raise fares again to cover operating budget gaps.

A vote was expected to take place in January, but the board postponed the measure to discuss the two options and potential alternatives. One board member, Larry Schwartz, had pitched tying fare and toll increases to service improvements.

Each official proposal would bring in $316 million in annual revenue for the MTA, according to the authority’s budgeting. The one-month delay in the vote cost the MTA $27 million.