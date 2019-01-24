MTA board postpones fare hike vote

The MTA board postponed a highly anticipated vote on fare and toll hikes Thursday in order to continue mulling over options.

The board voted to push back the vote on the two fare hike options to its February meeting. One would have increased the base MetroCard fare to $3, while offering higher purchasing bonuses; the other would have kept the base fare at $2.75 and eliminated purchasing bonuses. The hikes were initially expected to take effect in March, marking the seventh increase since 2008.

The decision came as the authority faces a larger existential crisis around management, funding and service. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who effectively controls the authority, as well as other advocacy groups, have called for a cancellation of the hikes.

“I’m concerned that we're making a decision today and we need to be a little bit slower, a little bit more thoughtful and need to consider a few more options,” said board member Peter Ward.

Board member Veronica Vanterpool seconded the decision.

But the MTA warned that without the added funding from the hikes, it would be faced with more severe service cuts to save money.

“The burden is already too high on riders. I say not a penny more until the MTA gets its house in order." State Sen. Brad Hoylman

The MTA is already planning smaller-scale cuts alongside the increases, including cutting the number of cleanings of subway cars; delaying new Select Bus Service routes; reducing some transit service; and lowering the amount of heat and air conditioning that is pumped into subway cars.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Every month the fare and toll hike is delayed, the MTA estimates it will lose about $30 million per month. The authority expects the increased rates to bring in $316 million each of the next two years.

Even with the MTA’s financial hardships, opponents believe riders are already overtaxed.

“The burden is already too high on riders,” said State Sen. Brad Hoylman at the board meeting.

The fare and toll hikes will not be MTA's salvation. Even with the new money, the authority forecasts a growing budget gap that will reach nearly $1 billion by 2022.

“I say not a penny more until the MTA gets its house in order,” Hoylman added.

Cuomo criticism

Cuomo leading up to the vote directly attacked whatever credibility the authority has left after slipping bus, subway and rail service. He had called to “blow up” the authority and called off the long-planned L train shutdown.

At the same time, Cuomo has attempted to distance himself from the authority. During an appearance on WNYC Wednesday, he lambasted the MTA's board as “wholly dysfunctional” and unaccountable — even though the governor appoints the plurality of board members; hires top leadership and negotiates the contracts with the transit union, which has direct implications for the MTA's operating expenses and current budget crunch.

The MTA's troubles have led some elected officials to call for a city takeover of local city bus and subway service — a Herculean task. Both City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. have endorsed the idea, and a state-convened panel aimed at securing the future of the MTA floated the concept as one potential option for a reorganization.

It remains to be seen how the rhetoric and actions of the board will impact a state decision on implementing congestion pricing. For all his disparagement of the MTA, the governor is also lobbying for the policy as a way to secure much needed new revenue for the authority's capital construction.

“It’s up to the governor and the Legislature to provide new sustainable revenue on the scale necessary to seriously fix the subway,” said Colin Wright, of TransitCenter.

The Riders Alliance also called for congestion pricing to be adopted before a decision on "any sort of fare hike."

Cuomo "needs to fund essential transit upgrades like new signals and train cars and elevators, and the first step toward achieving all of those goals is to pass an MTA funding plan that includes congestion pricing in the upcoming state budget," the group said in a statement.