MTA details Labor Day Weekend service changes on subway, bus, commuter rail

The MTA has put out various service changes on its subway, bus, and commuter rail lines set to take place this Labor Day Weekend.

Subway trains and buses are set to run on a regular weekend schedule, and on Labor Day will run on a Sunday schedule. That means there will be no B, W, or Z trains, nor express trains on the 6 or 7 lines or the F in Brooklyn.

There is no 2 train service all weekend between 3rd Avenue-149th Street and 96th Street, though it’ll return on Labor Day itself. The MTA is undertaking track replacement on the line. Free shuttle buses will run between those two stops, with both local and express options.

The 5 train, which largely shares its route with the 2 in the Bronx, will run in two sections: between Eastchester-Dyre Avenue and East 180th Street, and between 149th Street-Grand Concourse and Bowling Green.

The 3 train will be suspended entirely over the weekend. Free shuttle buses will run between Harlem-148th Street and 96th Street, where riders can catch the 2, and the 4 express will run on the 3 local line in Brooklyn south of Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center towards New Lots Avenue.

2 and 3 trains will skip Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum on Labor Day in both directions; that’s the ending point for the West Indian Day Parade. Meanwhile, A trains will operate local all weekend between 59th Street and West 4th Street, and A and C trains will take the F line between West 4th Street and Jay Street-MetroTech.

The Long Island Rail Road will run on a Saturday schedule on Sunday. The railroad will run additional trains on the Montauk Branch for vacationers to and from the Hamptons on Labor Day.

On Metro-North, the agency will run extra “early getaway” trains on the New Haven, Harlem, and Hudson Lines on Friday, aiming to get New Yorkers out of the hustle-and-bustle and towards bucolic country early for the holiday weekend.