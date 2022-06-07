FIRST ON amNY: MTA expected to lift weekly COVID testing requirement for unvaxxed workers

The MTA is expected to lift its weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated transit workers Tuesday, June 7, amNewYork Metro can exclusively reveal.

The transit authority will do away with its testing mandate Tuesday after eight months, according to a state source with knowledge of the decision, following a directive by Governor Kathy Hochul to get rid of the requirement for state employees more broadly.

The governor’s Office of Employee Relations sent out a memo Friday announcing it would lift the testing requirements for state employees starting Tuesday, the Albany Times Union reported.

A spokesperson for the office advised the public sector workers to instead seek out tests themselves with at-home rapid tests or at other testing sites.

“As of Tuesday, June 7, testing requirements for unvaccinated State employees with a test-out option are no longer in effect,” said Erin McCarthy in a statement.

“Given the wide availability of tests, agencies should encourage all employees to continue testing through home tests or at testing locations, and if they test positive, are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or feel that they have been exposed to COVID-19, they should continue to follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance from New York State Department of Health,” McCarthy continued.

The MTA started requiring its workers who refused to get at least one dose of the vaccine to submit to weekly testing starting in October, while setting up some 138 testing sites for staff.

The agency earmarked $100 million for the effort, which officials planned to get reimbursed for through federal COVID relief funds.

New hires for the more than 67,000-strong authority have had to be fully vaccinated since November.

The current vaccination rate for the MTA is 77%, according to agency spokesperson Tim Minton, which is up from 71% in December.