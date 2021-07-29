MTA’s Janno Lieber to take over ‘acting’ leadership: report

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

MTA’s development, construction, and real estate chief Janno Lieber is expected to take over the massive transit agency’s top position in an acting capacity, according to a report by NY1.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outgoing chairman and chief executive officer Pat Foye will have his last day Friday, July 30, before he heads to lead the state’s Empire State Development Corporation in September.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo originally pushed a bill in the state Legislature last month to split the MTA’s leadership into two positions, nominating Lieber for the CEO role managing the agency’s day-to-day, and tapping interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg for the unpaid chairperson job.

Feinberg would have been the first woman to serve in the agency’s top leadership.

But government watchdog groups sounded the alarm about Cuomo’s maneuver during the 11th hour of Albany budget negotiations, saying it would undo reform measures from 2009 to reunify the position in order to keep the Authority’s chief more independent.

The piece of legislation got the thumbs up in the Assembly but didn’t make it to the state Senate.

Feinberg took over as chief of the city’s subways, buses, and para-transit in March 2020, replacing her popular predecessor and “train daddy” Andy Byford, will leave her position on Friday as well, but she told the New York Post she’d consider staying on if Albany lawmakers agree to the leadership split.

It is unclear who will assume the lead of New York City Transit after Feinberg departs.

An MTA spokesman declined to comment.

Lieber was appointed chief development officer in 2017 by Cuomo and he also presides over MTA’s capital construction and manages the agency’s real estate assets.

He previously worked as a real estate executive for Silverstein Properties between 2003-2017, leading the firm’s effort to rebuild the World Trade Center site after 9/11.

Before that, he served in the administrations of President Bill Clinton and Mayor Ed Koch and worked as an attorney in private practice.

Transit advocates praised Lieber as an experienced professional and called on Cuomo, who controls the MTA, to support the largest public transit system in North America by finding qualified replacements for Lieber and Feinberg.

“The governor must give Janno the resources to provide what riders need, including by rolling out congestion pricing to finally fix the subway,” said Riders Alliance executive director Betsy Plum in a statement. “The governor must also recruit and promote experienced leaders for New York City Transit and MTA Construction and Development. Millions of New Yorkers are counting on Governor Cuomo to deliver fast, frequent, reliable, affordable and accessible public transit as the foundation of the city’s reopening and recovery.”