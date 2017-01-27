NYC Chinese New Year traffic guide: Lion Dance Parade street closures

The Chinese New Year Lion Dance Parade will shut down several Manhattan streets.

The Lunar New Year kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, with a parade through the streets of Chinatown in Manhattan.

But while New Yorkers and tourists alike enjoy the Chinese New Year Lion Dance Parade, motorists will be busy trying to find their way around lower Manhattan.

Be prepared: Check out this list of street closures before you head out the door.

The following streets will be closed between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the city’s Department of Transportation:

Mott Street between Broome Street and Chatham Square

Baxter Street between Grand and Canal streets

Grand Street between Mulberry Street and Bowery

Mulberry Street between Hester and Worth streets

Hester Street between Bowery and Centre Street

Elizabeth Street between Bayard and Grand streets

Bayard Street between Baxter Street and Bowery

Pell Street between Bowery and Mott Street

Doyers Street between Pell Street and Bowery

Curb lanes only:

Canal Street between Bowery and Baxter Street

Bowery between Canal and Worth streets

Catherine Street between Division and Henry streets

East Broadway between Forsyth Street and Bowery

Henry Street between Catherine and Market streets