NYC Ferry’s Astoria route to launch in August

The Astoria line is the fourth route offered by NYC Ferry since its launch in May.

Queens residents near Long Island City and Astoria will have an alternative to crowded subway cars next month.

The mayor and city’s Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday that on August 29 the NYC Ferry service will launch its fourth route that connects Astoria, Long Island City, Roosevelt Island and East Midtown.

“I think we understand that if people can’t get around, everything that is great about New York City becomes less great for them,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We don’t want to see that happen.”

The Astoria line is the fourth route offered by the service, which includes service between western Brooklyn, the Rockaways and Manhattan. The route will make stops at 3-10 Astoria Blvd., near Hallets Cove Playground, 104 Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge in Roosevelt Island, Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City, East 35th Street at FDR Drive and Pier 11 in Downtown Manhattan.

“Everyone will be able to cut their transit time in half,” City Councilman Costa Constantinides, who represents Astoria, said.

The ferry service has found its footing since launching in May, and saw its millionth rider Wednesday. The rapid adoption, however, has not been without issue.

Riders, who pay $2.75 per ride, have been hit with long lines and wait times, especially on the Rockaway line which is filled with beach-bound riders. The mayor said he underestimated the high demand and the city added two backup boats to the Rockaway line on the weekends.

He also said the city is looking to bring the service to other neighborhoods.

“We are going to look on further expansion based on what we have been seeing so far,” the mayor said.