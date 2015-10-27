NYC Marathon street closures and traffic guide

Dozens of streets in NYC will be closed for the annual Marathon on Sunday

If you’re wondering which streets will be closed in your neighborhood for the New York City Marathon on Sunday — or you just want to know where you can stand to watch the 50,000 or so runners expected to participate — look no further. The Department of Transportation has released the following list of street closures for the five boroughs.

Also keep in mind that the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the marathon.

Staten Island

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Brooklyn

Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (North Bound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and Fourth Avenue

Fourth Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Fourth Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (South-bound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street

7th Avenue between 79th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

7th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

74th Street between Sixth Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

Bay Ridge Parkway between Seventh Avenue and Fourth Avenue

92nd Street between Gatling Place and Fort Hamilton Parkway

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and Fourth Avenue (North-bound)

Fourth Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue (South-bound)

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard

McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue

Pulaski Bridge (South-bound)

Queens

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Queensboro Bridge (East-bound)

Manhattan

Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp East-bound)

East 59th Street between 59th Queensboro Bridge Ramp and First Avenue

First Avenue between East 59th Street and the Willis Avenue Bridge

Madison Avenue Bridge

Fifth Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street

124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street

120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

Fifth Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between Fifth Avenue and East Drive (Central Park South-bound)

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and Central Park South

Central Park South between Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle/Eighth Avenue/Central Park West

Central Park Driveway/Eighth Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between Eighth Avenue Approach and 96th Street Approach to West Drive

96th Street Approach to West Drive

67th Street Approach to West Drive

Bronx

Willis Avenue Bridge/Willis Avenue

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris Avenue

Morris Avenue between East 138th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Madison Avenue Bridge