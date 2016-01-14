NYC subway B and D line service restored after rail fixed

The MTA said it was going to start running a test train on the track late Thursday.

Service on the B and D subway lines was near normal Thursday afternoon after workers repaired a broken rail, the MTA said.

Service on the lines was disrupted for hours after a track geometry car detected the broken rail about 12:45 p.m. on the southbound tracks south of 7th Avenue, the MTA said.

After rerouting the B and D lines and suspending some service, the MTA said trains were running on their normal routes and schedules by about 3:30 p.m.

