Subways, NJ Transit, Amtrak crippled in separate incidents

It was a nightmare of a commute for many city commuters Wednesday night.

Several manhole fires at Bergen Street in Brooklyn around 5:30 p.m. damaged the signals at the Jay Street Metrotech station, causing disruptions for the F and G lines.

About a half-hour later, an Amtrak train struck a trespasser near Jersey Avenue in New Brunswick, halting service for almost an hour along the rail’s northeast corridor as well as New Jersey Transit, according to an Amtrak spokeswoman.

F train service was shut down between 4th Avenue and Jay Street Metrotech and there was no G train service between Bedford-Nostrand Avenue and Church Avenue.

An MTA spokesman said they were setting up a temporary generator to get service back as quick as possible.

“If at all possible, customers are asked to delay their commute home,” the agency said in a statement soon after service was disrupted.

The MTA delays continued throughout the evening, causing commuters to wait long times for alternate trains and buses into Brooklyn.

The delays for the New Jersey riders, however, were shorter as service resumed in full around 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, on Twitter:

@nweiser09: The F Train is the worst. I waited in the station on the train for about 25 minutes before the train went out of service. #MTA



@TothsTweets: #FtheF !



@marrero_wendy: @NYCTSubway @MTA so what happen to accommodating more B67 buses. It is insane out here.



@ShellyTOtter: Welp, hope no one was hoping to go anywhere on the F or G lines right now. #nyc #mta #argh

