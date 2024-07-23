NYC streets see most traffic deaths to start year in a decade: report

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The first six months of this year have been the deadliest on New York City in the decade since the Big Apple adopted Vision Zero, according to a new report from advocacy group Transportation Alternatives (TransAlt).

Collisions killed 127 people on New York City streets from the beginning of January to the end of June, according to the report by TransAlt, which says this year is on pace to be the deadliest since 2014, when the city adopted the Vision Zero principle aiming to eliminate traffic deaths.

Those numbers include the deaths of 61 pedestrians, 51 motorists — the highest number recorded in this period since 2014 — and 12 cyclists.

In a statement, TransAlt’s interim leader Elizabeth Adams laid blame for the carnage squarely on Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“New York City just had the deadliest first six months of the year since Vision Zero began over a decade ago. Right now, we should be celebrating progress — from the start of congestion pricing to breaking ground on safe streets projects in every neighborhood,” said Adams. “Instead, Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul are putting people’s lives at risk by turning a blind eye to proven solutions to preventable traffic violence.”

Cyclist deaths were down so far by about 36% compared to the same period last year. But pedestrian deaths are up 27% from 2023, which had one of the lowest total fatality numbers on record. Per TransAlt, large SUVs and trucks were responsible for 94% of pedestrian deaths.

Reached for comment, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) touted the Adams administration’s expanding red light camera enforcement, pushing to “daylight” thousands of intersections by removing parking and increasing visibility, and lowering speed limits on some local streets.

“One traffic fatality is too many,” said DOT spokesperson Nick Benson. “Under Vision Zero, the city has approached traffic safety holistically through the engineering of our streets, public education, and enhanced traffic enforcement.”

The city recently won the authority to lower its speed limit to 20 miles per hour, and the Adams administration has lowered it on several local streets.

Lowering it citywide would require legislation from the City Council, but Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has said she may leave it up to local lawmakers whether speed limits should be lowered in their districts, Streetsblog reported.