The Downtown Manhattan Heliport (DMH) is getting a new operator and a makeover that will outfit NYC choppers’ home base with new infrastructure while improving the quality of life for New Yorkers, the city’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC) said.

Downtown Skyport — a joint venture between ground infrastructure company Skyports Infrastructure and airport designer Groupe ADP— is the new operator of the city-owned heliport following a “competitive” request for proposal process and public hearing, EDC officials said Monday.

The change also includes plans to improve the heliport with a more modern take-off and landing process for new NYC choppers, reducing noise and improving air quality for neighboring New Yorkers.

The centerpiece of the future heliport makeover is the new charging infrastructure to support incoming eVTOL air vehicles—short for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft—powered by batteries. These devices hover in the sky like helicopters.

“With their expertise in global transportation, Downtown Skyport is perfectly positioned to advance the Adams Administration’s vision of transforming DMH into a hub for cutting-edge mobility,” said EDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball.

eVTOL aircraft will also help assist in that last-mile effort to bring maritime deliveries to shore.

“By integrating eVTOL technology, a quieter, greener alternative to traditional helicopters and facilitating maritime freight and last-mile deliveries, this initiative will not only reduce truck traffic but bring huge quality of life improvements for all New Yorkers,” Kimball said.

NASA experts describe other benefits of eVTOL as having the “potential to transform air mobility across a wide range of government applications.” In other words, eVTOL aircraft have the potential to assist in firefighting, public safety, disaster relief, law enforcement, and similar efforts in the future.

Downtown Skyport will take over DMH’s management by early 2025. It will continue existing operations and upgrade the city-owned heliport to provide the supporting infrastructure. The target for completing the design and permitting process for the new charging infrastructure for eVTOL aircraft and last-mile maritime infrastructure is 2026.

Cortney Koenig Worrall, president and CEO of the Waterfront Alliance, a coastal protection group, said eVTOL aircraft are good for the environment because they are a “cleaner” helicopter alternative.

“By transitioning to cleaner helicopter alternatives and expanding the Blue Highway, we can reduce truck traffic, decarbonize transportation, and strengthen water-based solutions that support a more sustainable and resilient future for New York City,” Koenig Worrall said.

She said that eVTOL, by lessening carbon emissions, will make the revamped DMH a “significant step forward” for the city’s environment.

“The New York City blue economy plays a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and addressing supply chain challenges. The selection of Downtown Skyport to lead the next phase of operations at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport marks a significant step forward in the City’s commitment to blue economy innovation,” Koenig Worrall added.

Manhattan/Staten Island Assembly Member Charles Fall underscored the Waterfront Alliance’s sentiments that eVTOL technology will help make the city “greener” and and added that it will lessen the noise level from helicopters.

“The noise and environmental impact of the heliport have been long-standing concerns for our residents, and I’m proud to see NYCEDC take these steps toward a quieter, greener, and more innovative future,” Fall said. “I’m glad to have worked with them on this, and I’m excited to see how this transformation improves the quality of life for our neighbors while setting a new standard for sustainable transportation.”