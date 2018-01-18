Women (and men) will take to the streets of Manhattan this Saturday for the second annual Women's March on NYC.

More than 32,000 people are expected to attend the march in midtown, which is set to begin around 11 a.m., according to the Facebook event page. In 2017, the crowd was estimated to be over 400,000, per the mayor's office.

The march route begins at 61st Street and Central Park West and ends at Sixth Avenue and 43rd Street, organizers said, which means several streets in the area will be shut down to vehicular traffic for a few hours.

If you absolutely must drive through midtown Saturday afternoon, here's a list of streets you should avoid due to shutdowns by the city.

According to the city Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the Women's March on NYC.

Formation

Central Park West between 86th Street and Columbus Circle

76th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

74th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

71st Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

68th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West

62nd Street between Broadway and Central Park West

61st Street between Broadway and Central Park West

Route

Columbus Circle between Central Park West and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between Columbus Circle and Sixth Avenue

Sixth Avenue between West 59th and West 45th streets

Dispersal