The Women’s March on NYC looks to use another year of tumultuous politics to fuel female empowerment this coming January.

Organizers with the nonprofit Women’s March Alliance are planning the third installment of the Manhattan event for Jan. 19, 2019.

The event, which drew about 200,000 people last January, will kick off at 11 a.m. with a rally at Columbus Circle.

Attendees are being encouraged to arrive at 10 a.m. and enter the rally area at West 71st Street and Central Park West. The march will start around 11:15 a.m. at Columbus Circle, heading east to Sixth Avenue and then south to 43rd Street.

Organizers are recruiting volunteers and have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of the 2019 march as well as support the development of the nonprofit.

“Thanks to your voice, the demand for our services has surpassed our expectations and it's time for us to build a permanent team,” the Women’s March Alliance wrote on its fundraising page, which seeks $250,000 in donations. “Together we can achieve gender equality!”

Taking Manhattan by storm in January 2017, the Women’s March on NYC was born out of frustration over the 2016 election of President Donald Trump. The march was one of dozens held across the country on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after Trump’s inauguration.