Paul McCartney MetroCards reselling online after Grand Central release

Another special edition MetroCard. Another bidding war on eBay.

This time, fans of Paul McCartney have the chance to score MetroCards advertising his new album, “Egypt Station,” out Friday.

The cards, featuring the “Egypt Station” artwork, were made available this week at the large vending machines and station booths at Grand Central Terminal, according to the MTA. It wasn’t immediately clear how many were still available.

If you aren’t lucky enough to find one (or you try to avoid Grand Central at all costs), there are several cards already being sold on eBay. Pricing ranges from $5.50 to $50, as of Friday morning.

McCartney also has been teasing a special New York concert Friday night at a secret location.

“Egypt Station” is “the first full album of all-new McCartney music” since 2013, according to his website.

Past special edition MetroCards have featured David Bowie and ads for Supreme, some of which are still being sold on eBay.