Transit 'Pride Train' signs return to NYC subway stations to promote inclusion The posters mimic service advisories posted by the MTA. The "Pride Train" signs are posted at subway stations around the city. Photo Credit: @PrideTrain via Instagram By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated June 8, 2018 1:39 PM Don't forget to tip your drag queen. That's one of the reminders on the newly returned "PrideTrain" signs posted in subway stations around the city. Created last year by School of Visual Arts faculty and alum Thomas Shim, Ezequiel Consoli and Jack Welles, the signs are in honor of Pride Month and mimic service advisories by the MTA. But instead of giving train service information, they say, "No bigotry, hatred or prejudice allowed at this station at any time." The signs also include reminders like "It's 2018," as well as travel alternatives including "Take a Jamaica Center-bound LIRR train. Transfer to a JFK Airport AirTrain. Buy a one-way plane ticket that takes you far, far away." The three created the posters last year in response to anti-LGBTQ hate crimes and President Donald Trump's lack of official acknowledgment of Pride Month. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU's Washington Square News.