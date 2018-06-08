Don’t forget to tip your drag queen.

That’s one of the reminders on the newly returned “PrideTrain” signs posted in subway stations around the city. Created last year by School of Visual Arts faculty and alum Thomas Shim, Ezequiel Consoli and Jack Welles, the signs are in honor of Pride Month and mimic service advisories by the MTA.

But instead of giving train service information, they say, “No bigotry, hatred or prejudice allowed at this station at any time.”

The signs also include reminders like “It’s 2018,” as well as travel alternatives including “Take a Jamaica Center-bound LIRR train. Transfer to a JFK Airport AirTrain. Buy a one-way plane ticket that takes you far, far away.”

The three created the posters last year in response to anti-LGBTQ hate crimes and President Donald Trump’s lack of official acknowledgment of Pride Month.