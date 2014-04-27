Queens waterfront bus route to get weekend hours

MTA Chairman Thomas Prendergast, pictured here at the National Museum of the American Indian in October, said the MTA’s needs are being met. Photo Credit: Black Paw Photo

The MTA will test out weekend service on the Q103 route along the Queens waterfront.

The Vernon Boulevard bus will start serving western Queens on weekends between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. this June, after the MTA board gives its approval, according to NYCTransit documents. The plan will also provide an extra 90 minutes of service during weeknights until about 9 p.m. MTA says the extra service is needed to accommodate surge in waterfront development and increased ridership in Long Island City and Astoria. The service will cost $315,000 a year. The MTA will hold a public hearing on the new service hours about making them permanent.