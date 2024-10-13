Pols, advocates demand opening of Queensboro Bridge pedestrian path

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens elected officials and advocates are renewing calls for the city to open up a dedicated pedestrian path on the Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge, hoping to nip in the bud long delays by the Department of Transportation (DOT).

The agency has long promised, across two mayoral administrations, to open the bridge’s “south outer roadway” to pedestrians. This would separate pedestrians from cycling traffic on the north side of the bridge and reduce conflicts and potential collisions.

The DOT began work on the pedestrian path in July and finished the installation of new safety fencing, saying completion was anticipated by the end of the summer after years of delays. But now, the agency says crossers will have to wait just a bit longer, with opening day now expected in the winter.

“NYC DOT remains committed to opening the Queensboro Bridge’s south outer roadway for pedestrians as soon as possible while maintaining public safety,” a DOT spokesperson said. “The agency must first complete critical infrastructure upgrades to the span to maintain its structural integrity before opening the roadway to pedestrians.”

Work is in flux after one of the bridge deck’s roadway panels was damaged while being transported to the construction site. The DOT says this is delaying construction on the pedestrian path so that it can keep on the same schedule as work on the roadway up top.

The move has been controversial among those close to the bridge, who remain concerned by the conflicts between the 10,000 pedestrians and cyclists on the existing path each day — reminiscent of the situation on the Brooklyn Bridge pedestrian path until a new bike lane opened on the roadway.

“It’s tempting to think that the person making you unsafe in that moment is the one across from you, but the truth of it is it is the city that is doing that to you,” said Queens Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani. “We have to shy away from the temptation of calling this an accident waiting to happen, because it’s not an accident when you design the roadway in this way, it is a natural outcome.”

Manhattan Community Board 6 has called on the DOT to open the new path quickly, Streetsblog reported. The board’s transportation chair said the current setup is “a really dangerous situation,” “horrible for pedestrians and horrible for cyclists.”

On Sunday, advocacy group Transportation Alternatives rallied on the Manhattan side with local electeds, followed by a march along the south outer roadway. The electeds included those seeking to oust Mayor Eric Adams in next year’s election: Mamdani, who is rumored to be seeking the post, and Queens state Sen. Jessica Ramos, who launched her campaign last month.

“Mayor Adams, don’t wait for the next mayor to have to do this. This is an easy win you can walk away with,” said Ramos. “Make sure that our Queensboro Bridge, or 59th Street Bridge, is safe for all users.”