Nunchucks, brass knuckles and a hatchet are among the items recently confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration at LaGuardia Airport, a spokeswoman said.

In an effort to remind passengers not to pack weapons and sharp objects in their carry-on bags, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein spent Thursday tweeting pictures of items the agency has taken from passengers this holiday season.

“Which of these items do you find most unbelievable?” she asked with a picture of several prohibited items. “I’m partial to the hatchet. I don’t understand why someone would think that’s okay through a checkpoint.”

Other items in the image include a pair of nunchucks and several different types of knives. Farbstein also shared photos of a razor blade, brass knuckles and scissors.

“On board an airplane is probably not the best place location to get a haircut, so next time, please put that barber’s scissors in your checked bag,” she wrote in another tweet.

When prohibited items are found at a checkpoint, the customer has several options, Farbstein said. They can put the item in their car or give it to the person who dropped them off, put it in a checked bag, mail it to their home or destination or surrender it to the TSA.