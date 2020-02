Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

Fort Tryon Park in Washington Heights, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. Photo Credit: Cristian Salazar

New Yorkers can expect warmer temperatures again this weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts highs of 55 degrees and 52 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Both days are also expected to be sunny.

Temperatures on Friday will likely stay in the 30s, and there is a 30 percent chance of rain Friday night.

There is a chance of rain Sunday night and a chance of snow early Monday morning, as temperatures will likely drop back down to low 30s overnight.