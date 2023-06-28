Dust Devils with Nick Kosir

It looks like a tornado, but it’s not a tornado. A dust devil recently cropped up in Central Park, leaving many a New Yorker bewildered at the sight.

Fox Meteorologist Nick Kosir, AKA “The Dancing Weatherman,” is here to tell you all about dust devils.

Though similar to a tornado in shape, don’t be fooled — this isn’t a tornado. While a tornado is formed from the sky to the ground, a dust devil kicks up from the ground and works its way up.