Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
amNY x What Is New York

Dust Devils with Nick Kosir

By
comments
Posted on
  • It looks like a tornado, but it’s not a tornado. A dust devil recently cropped up in Central Park, leaving many a New Yorker bewildered at the sight.
  • Fox Meteorologist Nick Kosir, AKA “The Dancing Weatherman,” is here to tell you all about dust devils.
  • Though similar to a tornado in shape, don’t be fooled — this isn’t a tornado. While a tornado is formed from the sky to the ground, a dust devil kicks up from the ground and works its way up.
  • Chances are you can find one of these “devils” on a baseball field because of all the dirt that’s around.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC