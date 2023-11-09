James Blunt joins Augie Bello for subway rendition of ‘You’re Beautiful’

Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique "only in NY" stories twice a month.

The New York City subway system, particularly at its busier stations, is often full of musicians busking either on the platforms or in the corridors. On Nov. 7, a famous face joined in the tradition at the Port Authority station.

James Blunt was in New York City to promote his new album “Who We Used to Be.” The singer, best known for his 2004 hit “You’re Beautiful,” made a pit stop at the station to play the popular track alongside saxophone player Augie Bello.

Seeing as “You’re Beautiful” is, lyrically, about stalking a girl on the train, Blunt wanted to make a return to the subway station to perform the song. After seeing many of Bello’s performances, Blunt knew that he would be a great choice to play with.

Bello had initially started to play along with the karaoke track of the song, but Blunt plugged in to restart the song, with Blunt lending his voice and guitar to the song.

Like what you see? Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique “only in NY” stories.