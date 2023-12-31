Learn more about the iconic Times Square ball before it drops into 2024 tonight

Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique "only in NY" stories twice a month.

We’ve all seen it before, whether we are in the heart of Midtown or huddled around our TVs in the comfort of our homes. Every year at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, the current mayor of New York City flips the switch to drop the iconic Times Square Ball, officially beginning the count into the new year for the East Coast.

The ball first came in 1907 and has been a long-standing tradition in the years following.

Did you know that the ball only became a tradition after New York City banned fireworks? Watch as Johnny Murtaugh gets up close and personal with the ball and drops (pun intended) some Times Square ball facts before it makes its descent over Times Square tonight. He also talks to Jeffrey Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment and the ball’s agent.

For more information about Times Square New Year’s Eve, visit www.TSQ.org/NYE .

Like what you see? Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique “only in NY” stories.