WATCH: New Yorkers hit the streets in city’s first snowfall

Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique "only in NY" stories twice a month.

After 701 days, New York City finally broke the seal on snow this month.

On Jan. 16, New York City got its first snowfall in nearly two years. Though around 4 inches were expected, in the end it peaked at an inch of snow covering Central Park.

Okay, so it wasn’t an incredible storm that left the city buried in their homes, but the Big Apple got a nice little covering of snow to really make it feel like winter.

Here’s a look at how some New Yorkers handled the snow once the snowless streak was broken.



Like what you see? Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique “only in NY” stories.