The NYPD has completed its investigation into the death of state appeals court judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, an official said Wednesday.

Abdus-Salaam, 65, was found in the Hudson River on April 12. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said the NYPD has turned over all evidence of the case to the Medical Examiner.

“At some point the Chief Medical Examiner will provide a cause of death or a statement in regards to that,” he said.

Detectives had found video of Abdus-Salaam walking alone the evening before her body was found. In one video, she’s inside Riverbank State Park, which is believed to be the last time she was seen.

There were no signs of trauma on Abdus-Salaam’s body and there are no indications of criminality, police said.

The medical examiner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abdus-Salaam was the first black woman to be an associate justice on the state’s Court of Appeals. She was also the first Muslim female judge in the United States.