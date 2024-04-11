Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Tax time is when procrastinators like me feel the very real pinch of their procrastination. Why did I wait so long? For me, it’s the time of year where my poor time-management skills really come to the forefront. I often feel less overwhelmed when I read some last-minute tax tips:

File electronically: A weapon for procrastinators. This simply makes things go faster, and you’ll get your refund deposited directly into your account. The downside of this, of course, is that you have to give the IRS your banking information, which means they can deduct money from your account in the future if you owe taxes.

Consider an extension: This has been my go-to strategy for years. I can always use another 6 months to gather my documents.Remember, though, this doesn’t extend the deadline if you owe the IRS money. You’ll be on the hook — with interest.

Plan for next year: This always sounds like a great idea. I vow to keep better records, and think about adjusting my withholding, etc. Then my procrastinator brain takes over, and I do it all over again next year.

Here are 8 digital solutions for tax procrastinators.

TurboTax

Begin and complete your filing today – TurboTax is the standard bearer for many people. With 100% accuracy in calculations, TurboTax says they’ll get your maximum refund, which they all say, of course. But my friend Georgeanne, a tax preparer, and not internet-savvy, uses it every year. Easily import prior year’s data with the assistance of tax experts.

H&R Block

H&R Block provides comprehensive tax preparation services for your maximum refund — online or in-person. Procrastinators are welcome.

Cash App Taxes

100% free tax filing. Max refund guaranteed. Over 10 million returns filed, all for $0. File your federal and state taxes for free. Even if your taxes are complicated, it costs $0 to file–not upsells, no hidden fees. Plus, Cash App Taxes includes a free audit defense with every return.

Liberty Tax

The primary goal of Liberty Tax is to be the go-to for either minimizing tax liabilities or maximizing refunds.

TaxAct

You can file for free yourself with TaxAct’s Free Edition, including filing using IRS Form 1040 only without having to attach any forms or schedules. Free version based on qualifying income and deductions – see if you qualify.

Taxfyle

Here’s one for the procrastinators: The Pros can also file an extension for you if you need more time. Have a licensed Pro file your taxes for you. The CPAs and IRS EAs on Taxfyle’s platform can take the stress off your plate and get your return filed before the April 15 deadline.

TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer includes all the forms, calculations, and resources you need to file your federal and state taxes electronically with the IRS. Trusted for over 50 years, with easy-to-use technology that is fast and accurate. There are millions of filers who use TaxSlayer.

TaxCaster Tax Calculator App

This interactive, FREE tax refund calculator provides quick, accurate insights into how much you will get back or owe this year. Just enter some basic info and watch your refund add up. Updated to 2023 tax laws for an accurate tax refund estimate. Run scenarios on life events like getting married, having a baby or buying a home. Adjust your paycheck withholdings so you take home more money or plan ahead so you pay less tax.

