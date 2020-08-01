Yankees launder Red Sox, take 5-1 home opener win

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Baseball’s greatest rivalry returned to the Bronx tonight for what was likely the most silent faceoff the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have ever experienced.

That unusual quiet only made the game defining home runs hit by outfielders Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, and third baseman Gia Urshela all the louder in the Yankees 5-1 victory this evening.

Boston got on the board first when first baseman Michael Chavis got the best of Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery early on, sending a deep solo shot into to left in the top of the third inning.

That lead was short lived as Judge, who served as last night’s Yankee hero put a two-run shot into the stadium’s right field seats – the homer coming against Sox righty starter Ryan Weber in the bottom of the third.

The Judgian blast also marked number 99’s third straight game with a homer, his prior two coming against Yankees back to back wins over the Baltimore Orioles.

Soon after, the Yankee lead was extended to 3-1 after Urshela sent a solo shot to right field in the bottom half of the fourth.

Gio Mail ✉️ pic.twitter.com/XHxXLFK8lS — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 1, 2020

Montgomery, who was called over from the team’s alternate site had pitched a solid 5.2 innings on the night, allowing just the solo home run, five hits, and striking out four before turning over the rubber to righty Chad Green.

Tonight was his first win in 833 days.

Green held his own on the mound for two innings with four strikeouts, setting up fellow righty Adam Ottavino to successfully get the third out in the eighth.

In bottom of the eighth, Brett Gardner came to the plate seeking his first hit on the season after 12 prior at bats.

He threw off the saddle by blasting a two run homer into the right field upper decks, extending the Yankees lead to 5-1 late in the game.

Gardy Partyin’, Gardy Partyin’ (yeah)

Gardy Partyin’, Gardy Partyin’ (yeah)

Fun, fun, fun, fun pic.twitter.com/n5dBPPP8DX — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 1, 2020

The right handed Jonathan Holder was called in to close out the ninth inning for the bombers, where he struck out one of four batters faced.

Urshela finished the night 2-4 with his homer and a single while Judge wrapped up his evening at the plate with only the two run dent.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu put up a three hit performance, adding to his nine hit total on the year.

Ahead of tonight’s game, the Yankees announced that righty pitcher Tommy Kahnle was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right ulnar collateral ligament injury.

The Yankees also had a bit of a heartwarming homecoming ahead of the home opener when the recently retired CC Sabathia threw out the night’s first pitch to Gerrit Cole.

Yankees radio color commentator Suzyn Waldman belted out a phenomenal rendition of the Star Spangled Banner as well.

Tonight’s National Anthem was performed by Suzyn Waldman. Suzyn was the very first voice ever heard on WFAN radio. She has been a beat reporter, TV analyst, play by play broadcaster, and is the first and only woman ever to have a full-time analyst job with a Major League team. pic.twitter.com/9IEmHzzv6D — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 31, 2020

Just before 7 p.m. the Yankees also put on a touching tribute to the city’s healthcare workers for all that they’ve done in the fight against COVID-19.

Tonight, along with @nyphospital and Union 1199SEIU, we honored 11 front line healthcare heroes with an incredibly special lineup. Their sacrifice to our community and this country is an inspiration to us all. From everyone here at the New York Yankees, we say “THANK YOU!” pic.twitter.com/FfHV6CsyHI — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 1, 2020

The Yanks improve to 5-1 on the year while the Sox drop to 3-5, the two teams meet again tomorrow in the Bronx at 7:07 p.m.