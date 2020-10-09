Broadway theaters to remain off-limits to audiences through May 2021 due to COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Theaters on the Great White Way will remain closed to audiences through at least the end of next May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broadway League announced Friday morning.

All ticket sales for Broadway performances will remain suspended through at least May 30, 2021. Individual productions will determine the performance schedules for their shows thereafter.

Broadway theaters have been dark since March 12 of this year, when capacity restrictions were imposed due to the growing pandemic in New York City. The pandemic brought the curtain down on 31 active productions, including eight shows in previews. It also stopped eight other productions that were in rehearsal for a spring opening.

Most Broadway theaters seat more than 1,000 people, often in tight quarters — making social distancing a near-impossibility.

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again.”

The Broadway League represents not just the Theater District in Manhattan but hundreds of other theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters and general managers across North America.

The organization is among the supporters of the Save Our Stages Act, a federal bill aimed at providing much-needed financial relief to actors, crew, production companies, venue operators and other sectors of the live entertainment industry impacted by the pandemic.

Anyone who has Broadway show tickets for dates through May 30, 2021 should contact their point of purchase for refund and exchange information, the League noted.