21-year-old Bronx man found dead in apparent homicide

A 21-year-old man was found fatally stabbed at the scene of a car crash in Crotona on Friday in the 48th Precinct, the NYPD reported.

The victim, Jeremiah Russel-Hamilton, was stabbed in his chest near the car crash at the intersection of nearby Fairmount Place and Crotona Avenue at about 7:49 p.m. according to police.

As the NYPD responded to the assault in progress, in addition to calls about the car crash, Russel-Hamilton was discovered and rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that no arrests have been made in his killing and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM , or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

This story first appeared on BXTimes.com