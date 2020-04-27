Man refuses to wear face mask, causes $1K of damage inside of a Bronx Wendy’s

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is recruiting public assistance to identify a man that went on a tirade inside of a Crotona Wendy’s over the weekend.

It was reported to police within the 42nd Precinct that the unidentified man went into the fast food restaurant, located at 4040 3rd Ave. at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and was told by a 39-year old store employee that he had to put on a face mask he had around his neck before the trouble ensued.

The man then refused and pushed over a food display which was nearby the counter, breaking it and caused approximately a thousand dollars worth of damage, according to the NYPD.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the meltdown and the perp was reported to have fled on foot into an unknown direction.

The man being sought for this incident is described as black and between 20 and 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and dark pants.

Police also released this footage of the suspect: