Cops cuff man behind deadly multi-car hit-and-run in Brooklyn

A man was arrested on Sunday night for his alleged involvement in a deadly Brooklyn hit-and-run.

Police say that at 7:19 p.m. on July 5, officers from the 70th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Avenue J. Upon their arrival, officers found 58-year-old Mariya Ursachenko lying in the roadway with head trauma.

An investigation found that a black 2015 Kia Optima, operated by 25-year-old Mohammed Nasim, was driving southbound on Ocean Avenue in the turn lane at an apparent high rate of speed. As he reached the intersection at Avenue J, Nasim allegedly disobeyed a steady red light and stuck a 2015 Lexus E35 sedan, operated by a 26-year-old man, which was going through the green light eastbound on Avenue J.

As a result, the Lexus hit Ursachenko, who was crossing Ocean Avenue in the crosswalk, and knocked her into the roadway. The Lexus proceeded to rotate counter-clockwise and came to rest in the northbound left-turn lane on Ocean Avenue.

EMS rushed Ursachenko to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Lexus was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island in stable condition.

Nasim’s car rotated clockwise and hit a 2019 Infiniti QX6 SUV, operated by a 38-year-old man, that was traveling north in the left lane on Ocean Avenue. Nasim allegedly fled the scene on foot but was subsequently apprehended and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, reckless driving, failure to yield to a pedestrian, a red light traffic violation, failure to exercise due care, and a speed violation.

The investigation is ongoing.